Death Notices

Death notices for Dec. 13

By Tri-City Herald staff

December 12, 2018 06:57 PM

W. Dan Morris

W. Dan Morris, 69, of Kennewick, died Dec. 9 in Kennewick.

He was born in Wallace, Idaho, and lived in the the Tri-City area for 67 years.

He was a retired carpenter for Union Local 1849.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Valentine Wirrell

Valentine Wirrell, 93, of Kennewick, died Dec. 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Massachuetts and lived in the Tri-City area since 1992.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Vickie L. Belshaw

Vickie Lynn Belshaw, 64, of Kennewick, died Dec. 7 in Richland.

She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-City area for eight years.

She was a paraeducator for the North Franklin County School District.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Juan J. Sanchez

Juan Jesus Sanchez, 25, of Kennewick, died Dec. 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident.

He was a cook.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Patsy C. Claborn

Patsy Carol Claborn, 73, of Kennewick, died Dec. 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Wright City, Okla., and lived in Kennewick for 38 years.

She was a retired certified nursing assistant.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Larry D. McKenzie

Larry Duane McKenzie, 86, of Richland, died Dec. 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in Medicine Lake, Mont., and lived four years in the Tri-City area.

He was a retired truck driver.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

