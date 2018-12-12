Death notices for Dec. 13

W. Dan Morris
W. Dan Morris, 69, of Kennewick, died Dec. 9 in Kennewick.
He was born in Wallace, Idaho, and lived in the the Tri-City area for 67 years.
He was a retired carpenter for Union Local 1849.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Valentine Wirrell
Valentine Wirrell, 93, of Kennewick, died Dec. 11 in Kennewick.
She was born in Massachuetts and lived in the Tri-City area since 1992.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Vickie L. Belshaw
Vickie Lynn Belshaw, 64, of Kennewick, died Dec. 7 in Richland.
She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-City area for eight years.
She was a paraeducator for the North Franklin County School District.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Juan J. Sanchez
Juan Jesus Sanchez, 25, of Kennewick, died Dec. 11 in Kennewick.
He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident.
He was a cook.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Patsy C. Claborn
Patsy Carol Claborn, 73, of Kennewick, died Dec. 11 in Kennewick.
She was born in Wright City, Okla., and lived in Kennewick for 38 years.
She was a retired certified nursing assistant.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Larry D. McKenzie
Larry Duane McKenzie, 86, of Richland, died Dec. 11 in Kennewick.
He was born in Medicine Lake, Mont., and lived four years in the Tri-City area.
He was a retired truck driver.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments