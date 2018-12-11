Death notices for Dec. 12

Yvonne M. Benson
Yvonne Margaret Benson, 68, of Kennewick, died Dec. 6 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Stockholm, Sweden, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 22 years.
She was a retired registered nurse.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
James Downey
James Downey, 82, of Benton City, died Dec. 9 in Benton City.
He was born in Mississippi River, Wis., and had lived in Benton City since 1966.
He was a retired laborer with Local 348.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy M. Dioguardi
Dorothy Marie Dioguardi, 100, of Richland, died Dec. 10 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Yonkers, N.Y., and lived in Richland for about 18 months.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Memorial Center in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.
George P. Janicek
George Peter Janicek, 79, of West Richland, died Nov. 18 at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle.
He was born in Bayshore, N.Y., and lived in Richland and West Richland for 40 years.
He was a retired mechanical engineer and design authority at the Hanford site.
Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Richland is in charge of arrangements.
Javier J. Flores
Javier Jesus Flores, 29, of Pasco, died Dec. 6 in Pasco.
He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident of Pasco.
He was a mechanic.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Bryan F. Gore
Bryan F. Gore, 80, of Richland, died Dec. 7 in Richland.
He was born in Downers Grove, Ill., and had lived in Richland for 46 years.
He was a retired scientist at Battelle-operated Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Wilma R. Hay
Wilma Ruth Hay, 94, of Kennewick, died Dec. 10 at her home.
She was born in El Monte, Calif., and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1952.
She was a homemaker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
