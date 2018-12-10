Death Notices

Death notices for Dec. 11

By Tri-City Herald staff

December 10, 2018 06:03 PM

Laural A. Morrison

Laural A. Morrison, 93, of Kennewick, died Dec. 9 in Kennewick.

She was born in Browning, Mont., and lived four years in Kennewick.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Harvey B. Hammond

Harvey Bruce Hammond, 63, of Richland, died Dec. 4 in Richland.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a retired salesman.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Dona F. Shinabarger

Dona Fae Shinabarger, 88, of Richland, died Dec. 5 in Richland.

She was born in Orange City, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1973.

She was a retired manager of Richland Health Food Store.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Modesta Huerta-Godinez

Modesta Huerta-Godinez, 92, of Pasco, died Dec. 8 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Tototan, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for two years.

She was a retired residential maid.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

David W. Stevens

David Wayne Stevens, 55, of Sunnyside, died Dec. 8 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a water operator.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Christine A. Bernal

Christine Ann Bernal, 66, of Kennewick, died Dec. 2 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Long Beach, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for five years.

She was a retired custody specialist for the San Bernardino, Calif., Sheriff’s Department.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Chanda L. Branstetter

Chanda Lee Branstetter, 42, died Dec. 8 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Walla Walla and lived in the Tri-City area for 39 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Terry G. Mitchell

Terry Gene Mitchell, 67, of Kennewick, died Dec. 7 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in East St. Louis, Ill. , and lived in Kennewick for two years.

He served in the Air Force and worked in materials management.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

