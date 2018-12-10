Death notices for Dec. 11

Laural A. Morrison
Laural A. Morrison, 93, of Kennewick, died Dec. 9 in Kennewick.
She was born in Browning, Mont., and lived four years in Kennewick.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Harvey B. Hammond
Harvey Bruce Hammond, 63, of Richland, died Dec. 4 in Richland.
He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a retired salesman.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Dona F. Shinabarger
Dona Fae Shinabarger, 88, of Richland, died Dec. 5 in Richland.
She was born in Orange City, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1973.
She was a retired manager of Richland Health Food Store.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Modesta Huerta-Godinez
Modesta Huerta-Godinez, 92, of Pasco, died Dec. 8 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Tototan, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for two years.
She was a retired residential maid.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
David W. Stevens
David Wayne Stevens, 55, of Sunnyside, died Dec. 8 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Sunnyside and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a water operator.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Christine A. Bernal
Christine Ann Bernal, 66, of Kennewick, died Dec. 2 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Long Beach, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for five years.
She was a retired custody specialist for the San Bernardino, Calif., Sheriff’s Department.
Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
Chanda L. Branstetter
Chanda Lee Branstetter, 42, died Dec. 8 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Walla Walla and lived in the Tri-City area for 39 years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Terry G. Mitchell
Terry Gene Mitchell, 67, of Kennewick, died Dec. 7 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in East St. Louis, Ill. , and lived in Kennewick for two years.
He served in the Air Force and worked in materials management.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments