Death Notices

Death notices for Dec. 9

By Tri-City Herald Staff

December 08, 2018 06:11 PM

Harvey B. Hammond

Harvey Bruce Hammond, 63, of Richland, died Dec. 4, in Richland.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.

He was a retired salesman.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Dona F. Shinabarger

Dona Fae Shinabarger, 88, of Richland, died on Dec. 5 in Richland.

She was born in Orange City, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1973.

She was the retired manager of the Richland Health Food Store.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

