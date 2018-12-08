Death notices for Dec. 9

Harvey B. Hammond
Harvey Bruce Hammond, 63, of Richland, died Dec. 4, in Richland.
He was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.
He was a retired salesman.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Dona F. Shinabarger
Dona Fae Shinabarger, 88, of Richland, died on Dec. 5 in Richland.
She was born in Orange City, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1973.
She was the retired manager of the Richland Health Food Store.
