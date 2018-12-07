Death notices for Dec. 7

Eric L. Newhouse
Eric Lee Newhouse, 45, of Olympia, died Dec. 3 in Richland.
He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and lived in Olympia for six years.
He was a computer programmer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Alene M. Smith
Alene Mae Smith, 79, of Kennewick, died Dec. 5 in Pasco.
She was born in Cloquette, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area for three years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Brer ‘Lee’ Hickson
Brer “Lee” Hickson, 87, died Dec. 7 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in Kansas City, Mo., and lived in Kennewick for 22 years.
He served in the Marines and was a retired painter and maintenance worker for San Juan Capistrano School District.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Derald D. Smick
Derald D. Smick, 89, of Richland, died Dec. 7 at Richland Rehabilitation.
He was born in Colfax, and lived in Richland for 14 years.
He was a retired farmer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Cheryl A. Stone
Cheryl Ann Stone, 60, of Kennewick, died Dec. 6 in Kennewick.
She was born in Seattle, and lived in the Tri-City area for 42 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
