Death notices for Dec. 7

Jason Espinoza
Jason Michael Espinoza, 36, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 26 in Seattle.
He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was an automotive mechanic.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
William “Bill” Stott
William “Bill” F. Stott, 79, of Prosser, died Dec. 2 in Tucson, Ariz.
He was born in Albany, N.Y, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired welder, pipefitter and business owner.
Smith Funeral Home in Grandview is in charge of arrangements.
Eric L. Newhouse
Eric Lee Newhouse, 45, of Olympia, died Dec. 3 in Richland.
He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho and lived in Olympia for six years.
He was a computer programmer.
Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is in charge of arrangements.
