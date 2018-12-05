Death notices for Dec. 6

Robert W. Grimm
Robert W. Grimm, 94, of Walla Walla, died Dec. 1 at the Walla Walla veteran’s home.
He was born in Ellensburg and lived in the Tri-City area for two years before moving to Walla Walla in 2017.
He was a retired insurance agent.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Kathleen B. Moon
Kathleen Bridget Moon, 94, of Richland, died Dec. 3 in Richland.
She was born in Salisbury, England, and lived in the Tri-City area for six years.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Rosalee Rowe Fredrickson
Rosalee Rowe Fredrickson, 84, of Richland, died Dec. 4 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Pueblo, Colo., and lived in Richland since 1943.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Emma L. Sunderland
Emma Lou Sunderland, 84, of Boardman, Ore., died Dec. 4. in Kennewick.
She was born in Jefferson City, Mo. , and lived in Boardman for six years before moving to the Tri-City area 10 months ago.
She was a retired elementary school teacher for Vale Public Schools.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert K. Miles
Robert K. Miles, 70, of Kennewick, died Dec. 4 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Freeport, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area since 2001.
He was a retired carpenter.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
