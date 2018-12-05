Death Notices

Death notices for Dec. 6

By Tri-City Herald staff

December 05, 2018 05:04 PM

Robert W. Grimm

Robert W. Grimm, 94, of Walla Walla, died Dec. 1 at the Walla Walla veteran’s home.

He was born in Ellensburg and lived in the Tri-City area for two years before moving to Walla Walla in 2017.

He was a retired insurance agent.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kathleen B. Moon

Kathleen Bridget Moon, 94, of Richland, died Dec. 3 in Richland.

She was born in Salisbury, England, and lived in the Tri-City area for six years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Rosalee Rowe Fredrickson

Rosalee Rowe Fredrickson, 84, of Richland, died Dec. 4 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Pueblo, Colo., and lived in Richland since 1943.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Emma L. Sunderland

Emma Lou Sunderland, 84, of Boardman, Ore., died Dec. 4. in Kennewick.

She was born in Jefferson City, Mo. , and lived in Boardman for six years before moving to the Tri-City area 10 months ago.

She was a retired elementary school teacher for Vale Public Schools.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert K. Miles

Robert K. Miles, 70, of Kennewick, died Dec. 4 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Freeport, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area since 2001.

He was a retired carpenter.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

