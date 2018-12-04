Death notices for Dec. 5

Bud Russell
Bud Russell, 75, of Kennewick, died Dec. 1 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Spokane and lived in Kennewick since 1971.
He was a retired commercial banker for Community First Bank in Kennewick.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Susan (Nelson) Smith
Susan Kay (Nelson) Smith, 69, of Bremerton, died Nov. 1 at Martha and Mary Rehab Center in Poulsbo.
She was born in Richland and was a longtime Tri-City-area resident before moving to Bremerton.
She worked for Sears in Richland and retired as a bookkeeper for the Bremerton Children’s Clinic.
Miller-Woodlawn Mortuary, Bremerton, is in charge of arrangements.
Arthur G. Lassila
Arthur G. Lassila, 83, of Richland, died Dec. 1 in Richland.
He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in Richland for 65 years.
He was a retired civil engineer for the Department of Energy.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Gale L. Buck
Gale Lynn Buck, 58, died Dec. 1 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.
He was an iron worker for Mission Support Alliance at Hanford.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Mark E. Foster
Mark E. Foster, 64, of Pasco, died Dec. 1 in Richland.
He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in Pasco for 15 years.
He was self employed.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Doug J. McClintock
Doug James McClintock, 56, of Oak Harbor, died Nov. 18 in Anacortes.
He was born in Dallas, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years before moving to Oak Harbor.
He was a truck driver for Waste Management.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
