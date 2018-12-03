Death notices for Dec. 4

Michelle Gamache
Michelle Gamache, 35, of Pasco, died Dec. 1 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Richland and was a llifelong Pasco resident.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Bud E. Persinger
Bud E. Persinger, 89, of Kennewick, died Nov. 30 in Kennewick.
He was born in Henry, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1932.
He was a mechanic.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth E. Muhlbeier
Ruth E. Muhlbeier, 92, of Kennewick, died Nov. 30 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Detroit, Mich., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1955.
She was a homemaker and a retired kitchen aide for Lourdes Hospital in Pasco.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn ‘Diane’ Hartman
Carolyn “Diane” Hartman, 78, died Dec. 2 at home in West Richland.
She was born in Everson and has lived in West Richland since May 2018.
She was a retired office manager for the retail industry.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Maria Chavez Alvarez
Maria Senorina Chavez Alvarez, 72, died Nov. 30 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in El Mojotal Municipio de Jilotlan, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for five years.
She was a retired farm laborer.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Janice M. Paulsen
Janice Marilyn Paulsen, 94, of Kennewick, died Dec. 2 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
She was born in Oakland, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 22 years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Tina M. Walker
Tina Monique Walker, 47, of Burbank, died Dec. 1 in Burbank.
She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and lived in the Tri-City area for 26 years.
She was a manager at Amazon.com.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
JoAnn L. Monter
JoAnn Lois Monter, 71, of Richland, died Dec. 3 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Roy, Utah, and lived four years in Richland.
She was a hospice nurse.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
David S. Pedersen
David S. Pedersen, 47, of West Richland, died Dec. 1 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.
He worked for CTC Construction.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
