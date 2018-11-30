Death notices for Dec. 1

Alice ‘JoAnn’ Smith
Alice “JoAnn” Smith, 78, of Richland, died Nov. 29 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Wagoner, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area for 73 years.
She was a retired secretary for GTE at Hanford.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Joanne M. Brady
Joanne M. Brady, 89, of Kennewick, died Nov. 27 in Kennewick.
She was born in California and lived in the Tri-City area for 43 years.
She was a retired waitress.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Leslie B. Chapman
Leslie Bernard Chapman, 66, of Kennewick, died Nov. 29 in Kennewick.
He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident.
He was a retired general contractor for Chapman and Sons Construction.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
