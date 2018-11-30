Death Notices

Death notices for Dec. 1

By Tri-City Herald staff

November 30, 2018 05:59 PM

Alice ‘JoAnn’ Smith

Alice “JoAnn” Smith, 78, of Richland, died Nov. 29 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Wagoner, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area for 73 years.

She was a retired secretary for GTE at Hanford.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Joanne M. Brady

Joanne M. Brady, 89, of Kennewick, died Nov. 27 in Kennewick.

She was born in California and lived in the Tri-City area for 43 years.

She was a retired waitress.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Leslie B. Chapman

Leslie Bernard Chapman, 66, of Kennewick, died Nov. 29 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident.

He was a retired general contractor for Chapman and Sons Construction.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  