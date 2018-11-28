Death notices for Nov. 29

Irwin E. Chinsky
Irwin Everett Chinsky, 79, of Richland, died Nov. 25 in Richland.
He was born in Newark, N.J., and lived in Kirkland for 43 years before moving to Richland eight months ago.
He was a retired engineer for Boeing.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Francis H. Shadel
Francis Henry Shadel, 99, of San Jose, Calif., died Nov. 22 in San Jose.
He was born in Gridley, Kan., and lived in the Tri-City area for 23 years.
He was a retired civil engineer for General Electric.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon L. Deyette
Sharon Lee Deyette, 69, of Richland, died Nov. 25 in Richland.
She was born in Olongapo, Phillipines, and lived in Richland for 16 years.
She was a retired custodian for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
A. Nick Marquez
A. Nick Marquez, 61, died Nov. 26 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in Covina, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for seven years.
He was a retired cement finisher.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Robin L. Zachary
Robin Linda Zachary, 62, of Kennewick, died Nov. 25 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in El Paso, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary ‘Sue’ Olson
Mary “Sue” Olson, 97, of Kennewick, died Nov. 27 in Kennewick.
She was born in Claude, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 74 years.
She was a retired real estate agent.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Rita Beaty Goolsby
Rita Beaty Goolsby, 82, of Richland, died Nov. 24 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Hope, Ark., and lived in the Tri-City area for 42 years.
She was a retired real estate agent and homemaker.
Einan’s Funeral Home, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Bertha ‘Bert’ Simmons
Bertha “Bert” Marie Simmons, 57, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 28 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Barridgada, Guam, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.
She was a retail clerk.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Marvin W. Armstrong
Marvin Wilfred Armstrong, 89, of Coulee City, died Nov. 20 in Richland.
He was born in Corfu and lived in Coulee City for three years.
He was a retired boilermaker for Union Local 242.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
James D. Carter
James Douglas Carter, 75, died Nov. 24 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in Omaha, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.
He was the owner of Fat Boys Fleet Services in Pasco.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Billie J. Bryant
Billie Jean Bryant, 90, died Nov. 26 at home in Richland.
She was born in Tahlequah, Okla., and lived in Richland since 1948.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Isaura A. Hernandez
Isaura Andrade Hernandez, 72, of Kennewick, died Nov. 27 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
She was born in Rosamorada, Nayarit, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for seven months.
She was a retired agriculture field worker.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Cody A. Buckendorf
Cody Allen Buckendorf, 30, of Richland, died Nov. 26 in Toppenish.
He was born in Redmond, Ore., and lived in Richland for one year.
He was a recruiter for Opti-Staffing Group.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Janet Cook Roesch
Janet Cook Roesch, 71, of Kennewick, died Nov. 27 in Kennewick.
She was born in New Orleans, La., and lived in the Tri-City area for 1 1/2 years.
She was a retired banker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
