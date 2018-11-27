Death notices for Nov. 28

Ronald Fields
Ronald Fields, 69, of Kennewick, died Nov. 21 at Parkside Nursing Care in Union Gap.
He was born in Walla Walla and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.
He was a retired maintenance engineer for Washington State Department of Transportation.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Steven E. Flett
Steven Eugene Flett, 54, of Prosser, died Nov. 22 in Prosser.
He was born in Prosser and was a lifelong Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired forestry supervisor.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Astrid Long
Astrid Long, infant daughter of Laurie and Chris Long of Richland, died Nov. 20 at Kadlec Regional Memorial Hospital in Richland.
She was born in Richland.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Betty C. Miland
Betty Carol Miland, 91, of Vancouver, died Nov. 23 in Vancouver.
She was born in Zillah and was a longtime resident of Prosser and Wenatchee before moving to Vancouver.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Lillian A. Pritchett
Lillian A. Pritchett, 56, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 24 in Longview.
She was born in Longview and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Julia C. B. McKenzie
Julia Clara Belle McKenzie, 97, of Finley, died Nov. 27 in Richland.
She was born in Adams County, N.D., and lived in Finley for many years.
She was a retired secretary for Neil F. Lampson Inc.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
George ‘Dick’ Hileman
George “Dick” Richard Hileman, 100, of Prosser, died Nov. 24 at Sun Terrace in Prosser.
He was born in Vancouver and lived in Prosser since 1944.
He was a retired fruit grower.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Darryl ‘Ryan’ Still
Darryl “Ryan” Gene Still, 58, of Benton City, died Nov. 20 in Richland.
He was born in Ontario, Calif., and was a longtime Grandview resident before moving to Benton City three years ago.
He was a mechanic.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly A. Bradley
Beverly Ann Bradley, 71, of Kennewick, died Nov. 25 in Kennewick.
She was born in Caldwell, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for 41 years.
She was a retired healthcare provider.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
June A. Farnkoff
June Alaska Farnkoff, 89, of Kennewick died Nov. 23 at Richland Rehabilitation Center in Richland.
She was born in Anchorage, Alaska, and lived in the Tri-City area for 66 years.
She was a retired operations manager for Seattle First National Bank.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
