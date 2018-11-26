Death notices for Nov. 27

Pauline D. Brownlee
Pauline Doris Brownlee, 74, of Wapato, died Nov. 24 in Yakima.
She was born in Granger and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She worked in food service for Meals on Wheels.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Davontae ‘Dee’ Mesa
Davontae “Dee” Ray Mesa, 16, of Yakima, son of Franchesca Mesa and Isaac Sanchez, died Nov. 23 in West Valley.
He was born in Yakima and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a student.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Gail D. Berrones
Gail Diane Berrones, 82, of Pasco, died Nov. 25 in Richland.
She was born in Walla Walla and lived in Pasco for 17 years.
She was a retired line worker for Nelson Irrigation.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Shawn E. David
Shawn Elroy David, 54, of Pasco, died Nov. 23 in Richland.
He was born in Bakersfield, Calif., and was a longtime resident of Yakima County before moving to Pasco.
He was a glazier at Yakima Glass.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis C. Carl
Dennis Clark Carl, 81, of Kennewick, died Nov. 21 in Kennewick.
He was born in Minot, N.D., and lived in Kennewick for 55 years.
He was a retired construction superintendent for George Grant, Inc.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Evy M. Ryden
Evy Marie Ryden, 89, died Oct. 18 at home in San Ramon, Calif.
She was born in Malmo, Sweden, and lived in Richland for 30 years and the last 20 years in San Ramon.
She was a homemaker.
Wilson and Kratzer Chapel of San Ramon Valley, Danville, Calif., is in charge of arrangements.
Wendell D. Lint
Wendell Doyle Lint, 95, of Kennewick, died Nov. 22 in Kennewick.
He was born in Barney, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1948.
He was a barber and retired mail carrier for Battelle at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Alma Carlson Rau
Alma Carlson Rau, 87, died Nov. 23 at home in Richland.
She was born in Minot, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area since the 1940s.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
David E. Regimbal
David Earl Regimbal, 69, of West Richland, died Nov. 19 in West Richland.
He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 64 years.
He was a retired heavy equipment technician for the city of Richland.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Darryl ‘Ryan’ Still
Darryl “Ryan” Gene Still, 58, of Benton City, died Nov. 20 in Richland.
He was born in Ontario, Canada, and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years.
He was a mechanic for McCurley Integrity Dealership.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Karl L. Jacobs
Karl Leslie Jacobs, 83, of Prosser, died Nov. 18 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
He was born in Kirby, Ore., and was a longtime Prosser resident.
He was the retired owner and operator of Prosser Electronics.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn P. Schauble
Marilyn P. Schauble, 89, of Richland, died Nov. 22 in Richland.
She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-City area since 2010.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Espiridion Sanchez Diaz
Espiridion Sanchez Diaz, 91, of Pasco, died Nov. 25 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
He was born in Tepehuajes, Coalcoman, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for five months.
He was a retired agricultural laborer.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
James N. O’Day Sr.
James Neil O’Day Sr., 67, of Benton City, died Nov. 25 in Benton City.
He was born in Westwood, Calif., and lived in Benton City for 40 years.
He was a retired journeyman electrician for Local 401.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
