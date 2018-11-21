Death notices for Nov. 23

Jon D. Wieboldt
Jon Douglas Wieboldt, 62, of Kennewick, died Nov. 10 at home.
He was born in Kennewick and lived in Kennewick for nine years.
He was a retired maintenance worker for the city of Waldport, Ore.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Deborah A. Hartman
Deborah Ann Hartman, 51, of Kennewick, died Nov. 19 in Kennewick.
She was born in Carmel, Calif., and had lived in the Tri-Cities for three months.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Billie Jean Middleton
Billie Jean Middleton, 86, of Richland, died Nov. 20 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.
She was born in Ione, Wash., and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 2005.
She was a retired credit manager.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Glen A. Brett
Glen A. Brett, 88, of Hayden, Idaho., died Nov. 11 at Maple Wood Assisted Living in Hayden.
He was born in Park River, N.D., and moved to Kennewick in 1966.
He was a retired manager for Layrite Products Co. in Kennewick.
Heritage Funeral Home, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments