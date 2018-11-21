Death Notices for Nov. 22

Jean Thompson
Jean Thompson, 91, of Richland, died Nov. 19 in Richland.
She was born in Angelina County, Texas, and lived in Richland since 1945.
She was a retired librarian from Columbia Basin College.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn E. Quigley
Marilyn Elese Quigley, 81, of Kennewick, died Nov. 20 in Kennewick.
She was born in Nephi, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 46 years.
She was a retired homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
