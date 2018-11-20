Death notices for Nov. 21

Lewanna Robertson
Lewanna Robertson, 67, of Richland, died Nov. 8 in Richland.
She was born in Prosser and was a lifelong Richland resident.
She retired from work in public relations.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Scott Strahsburg
Scott Strahsburg, 64, of Westminster, Calif., died Nov. 16 in Westminster.
He was born in Kennewick and lived in Kennewick for 18 years.
He was a ASEA Power Systems electronics technician.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Marjorie K. Young
Marjorie K. Young, 62, of Richland, died Nov. 19 in Richland.
She was born in Bakers City, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for two years.
She was a retired registered dietician.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Diane G. Becker
Diane G. Becker, 79, of Prosser, died Nov. 19 in Richland.
She was born in Sacramento, Calif., and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.
She was a retired food processing laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Carol Hevel
Carol Hevel, 66, died Nov. 17 at home in Richland.
She was born in Albuquerque, N.M., and lived in Richland for 43 years.
She was a law office administrator for Hevel Law Office.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Glenn J. Rust
Glenn J. Rust, 78, of West Richland, died Nov. 19 in Kennewick.
He was born in Gunnison, Colo., and was a longtime resident of the Tri-City area.
He was a retired chemical engineer at Hanford.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Lila ‘Sue’ L. Mixon
Lila “Sue” L. Mixon, 87, died Nov. 20 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Park Rapids, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 63 years.
She was a homemaker and baker for the Kennewick School District.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Charles ‘Chuck’ W. Phares Jr.
Charles “Chuck” William Phares Jr., 67, of Kennewick, died Nov. 19 in Richland.
He was born in New Orleans, La., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2006.
He was a carpenter at Hanford.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
