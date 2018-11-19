Death notices for Nov. 20

Laddie G. Stanton
Laddie Gilbert Stanton, 79, died Nov. 11 at home in Richland.
He was born in Pringle, S.D., and lived in Richland for 13 years.
He was a retired computer technician for the government.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Trudy E. Ritchie
Trudy E. Ritchie, 74, of Richland, died Nov. 16 in Richland.
She was born in Dickinson, N.D., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Laura W. Duncan
Laura W. Duncan, 87, of Kennewick, died Nov. 16 in Kennewick.
She was born in Conrad, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1955.
She was a homemaker and a retired Avon representative.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Monty R. McLaughlin
Monty R. McLaughlin, 73, of Kennewick, died Nov. 18 in Kennewick.
He was born in Colfax and lived in Kennewick for 41 years.
He was a retired lumber salesman.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Freda ‘Eloise’ Scherger
Freda “Eloise” Scherger, 98, of Kennewick, died Nov. 17 in Kennewick.
She was born in Burbank and lived in the Tri-City area since 1976.
She was a retired audio visual support technician.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
William H. Devereaux Jr.
William H. Devereaux Jr., 85, of Salem, Ore., died Nov. 11 in Salem.
He was born in Ellensburg and was a longtime resident of Pasco before moving to Salem.
He was a retired postal worker.
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service, Salem, Ore., is in charge of arrangements.
Brenda B. Macaulay
Brenda B. Macaulay, 84, of Richland, died Nov. 19 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.
She was born in Malden, Mass., and lived in the Tri-City area for two years.
She was a retired hairstylist.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Dale K. Ostendorf
Dale Klaas Ostendorf, 82, of Kennewick, died Nov. 17 in Richland.
He was born in Mason City, Iowa, and lived four years in Kennewick.
He was a retired real estate agent.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Norman D. Johnson
Norman Dale Johnson, 82, of Kennewick, died Nov. 16 in Kennewick.
He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a retired power operator.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley A. Irby
Shirley Ann Irby, 76, died Nov. 18 at home in Prosser.
She was born in Prosser and was a lifelong resident.
She was a retired checker at Holtzinger Fruit in Prosser.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Eulalio Torres
Eulalio Torres, 63, of Pasco, died Nov. 18 in Pasco.
He was born in Tamazula, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for 25 years.
He was a cutter specialist in the food processing industry.
Muller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas E. Getic
Thomas Earl Getic, 71, of Richland, died Nov. 19 in Richland.
He was born in Huntington, Pa., and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years.
He was a retired bank auditor.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
