Death notices for Nov. 15

Ervin C. Killian
Ervin C. Killian, 73, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 13 in Yakima.
He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Sunnyside resident.
He was a farmer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Catherine S. Courneya
Catherine Sue Courneya, 77, died Nov. 12 at home in Burbank.
She was born in Spokane and lived in Burbank for 13 years.
She retired from work at Home Depot.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Rebecca M. Oprea
Rebecca M. Oprea, 93, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 13 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.
She was a retired teacher.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley A. Haley
Shirley Anne Haley, 83, of Benton City, died Nov. 10 in Benton City.
She was born in Claremore, Okla., and lived in Benton City area since 2002.
She was a retired social worker for the state of Oregon.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Jo Ann Garrison
Jo Ann Garrison, 79, of Kennewick, died Nov. 13 at Fleur de lis Adult Assisted Living in Kennewick.
She was born in Fargo, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 72 years.
She was a retired business manager for Kiewit Industrial Company.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Carmelita Salcedo Ablaza
Carmelita Salcedo Ablaza, 81, of Kennewick, died Nov. 12 at Life Care Center in Kennewick.
She was born in Manilla, Philippines, and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.
She was a retired teacher.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Lorraine Frank
Lorraine Frank, 81, of Kennewick, died Nov. 13 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Pendleton, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 24 years.
She was a retired elementary school teacher.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Karen L. Christesen
Karen Lee Christesen, 67, of Kennewick, died Nov. 9 in Kennewick.
She was born in Canyon Country, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years.
She was a retail cashier.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Maria C. Mendoza
Maria Concepcion Mendoza, 69, of Pasco, died Nov. 14 in Pasco.
She was born in Aquila, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for 10 years.
She was a homemaker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Maureen M. Swaney
Maureen M. Swaney, 78, of Richland, died Nov. 13 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in Richland for three months.
She was self employed at Winery Compliance Inc.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Frances A. Shearer
Frances Anne Shearer, 92, of Richland, died Nov. 10 at Royal Park Health and Rehabilitation in Spokane.
She was born in Berkeley, Calif., and lived in Richland for 41 years.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Marie T. Scarborough
Marie Therese Scarborough, 92, of Richland, died Nov. 12 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.
She was born in Cherbourg, France, and lived in the Tri-City area since 2012.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
