Death notices for Nov. 13

Amleaine Perkins
Amleaine Perkins, 94, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 11 in Yakima.
She was born in Laguna Beach, Calif., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
She was retired machine operator for General Mills.
Smith Funeral Home Sunnyside is in charge of arrangements.
Darry Nelson
Darry Nelson, 60, of Chatham, La., died Nov. 3 in Ruston, La.
He was born in Chatham and was a longtime Kennewick resident.
He worked at Welch Foods in Kennewick and retired from Pepsi in Seattle.
Kings Funeral Home, in Ruston, La., is in charge of arrangements.
Karen E. Grant
Karen E. Grant, 73, of Richland, died Nov. 1 in Richland.
She was born in Newburyport, Mass., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 37 years.
She was a chemistry professor at Columbia Basin College.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Donald M. Decker
Donald Mathias Decker, 91, of Richland, died Oct. 31 at Brookdale Torbett in Richland.
He was born in Havana, N.D., and had lived in Richland since 1954.
He was a retired instrument technician for Battelle Northwest.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Patrocenia ‘Pacita’ Daugherty
Patrocenia “Pacita” Nugit Daugherty, 69, of West Richland, died Nov. 9 in West Richland.
She was born on Samar Island in the Philippines and lived in Richland since 1990.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Daniel W. Overcash
Daniel Walter Overcash, 70, of Pasco, died Nov. 8 at his home.
He was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-Cities since 2005.
He was a retired telecommunications salesman for Ring Central.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Norman C. McInturff
Norman Clifford McInturff, 95, of Kennewick, died Nov. 9 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Kellogg, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1954.
He was the retired owner of Norm’s Auto Electric in Pasco.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Teresa ‘Teri’ Einan
Teresa “Teri” Lynn Einan, 68, of Kennewick, died Nov. 12 in Kennewick.
She was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities all her life.
She was a retired hairdresser.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Earl F. Petersen
Earl Fredrick Petersen, 85, of Richland, died Nov. 11 in Richland.
He was born in Pocatello, Idaho, and lived in Richland for 45 years.
He was a retired nuclear engineer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Floyd Albert Stroud
Floyd Albert Stroud, 92, of Kennewick, died Nov. 11 in Kennewick.
He was born in Cottage Grove, Ore., and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1970.
He was a retired mechanic.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
