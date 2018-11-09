Death notices for Nov. 10

Shirley M. Wood
Shirley Mae Wood, 80, died Nov. 6 at home in Richland.
She was born in Carbondale, Colo., and lived in Richland since 1947.
She was a retired bank teller for Seafirst/Bank of America.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Don E. Shirey
Don Edgar Shirey, 92, of Kennewick, died Nov. 8 in Richland.
He was born in Layton, Pa., and lived in Kennewick for 17 years.
He was a retired vice president of sales for Santa Fe Railroad and Truck Lines.
Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph M. Henricks
Joseph Michael Henricks, 68, of Kennewick, died Oct. 9 in Kennewick.
He was born in The Dalles, Ore., and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a retired private investigator working in security.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael A. Koehler
Michael A. Koehler, 70, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 8 in Yakima.
He was born in Sunnyside and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.
He was a retired sanitation laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Rennae M. Self
Rennae Marchell Self, 69, of Kennewick, died Nov. 7 in Richland.
She was born in Olympia and lived in Kennewick for 28 years.
She was a special aid for the Kennewick School District.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Maria G. Simental
Maria G. Simental, 64, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 9 in Richland.
She was born in Mexico and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.
She was a retired seamstress.
Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Maxine D. Kimber
Maxine Dawn Kimber, 84, of Pasco, died Nov. 9 in Pasco.
She was born in Pleasant Grove, Utah, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1937.
She was a retired cashier at JC Penney.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Stephanie T. Tesch
Stephanie Thorpe Tesch, 81, of Richland, died Oct. 17 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Valley City, N.D., and lived in Richland for more than 50 years.
She was a retired Pasco School District superintendent.
Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
