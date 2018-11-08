Death notices for Nov. 9

Lester ‘Les’ Santjer
Lester “Les” Santjer, 91, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 8 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Bejou, Minn., and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.
He was a retired concrete finisher.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Frances Y. Bennett
Frances Yolanda Bennett, 93, of Kennewick, died Nov. 7 in Kennewick.
She was born in Priest River, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1946.
She was a retired Hanford seamstress.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy J. Simmons
Dorothy Jo Simmons, 83, of Yakima, died Oct. 28 in Lewiston, Idaho.
She was born in Fannin, Texas, and was a longtime Mabton and Grandview resident.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Irvin ‘Jay’ Glick Jr.
Irvin “Jay” Glick Jr., 97, of Kennewick, died Nov. 6 in Kennewick.
He was born in Beattie, Kan., and lived in the Tri-City area for 70 years.
He was the retired founder of Sandvik Special Metals.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
David L. Pickett
David L. Pickett, 80, died Nov. 7 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in Crawfordsville, Ind., and lived in Kennewick for 26 years.
He served in the U.S. Navy and was a retired buyer in the chemical industry.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Judy A. Ketchum
Judy Alice Ketchum, 59, of Richland, died Nov. 7 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Ekalaka, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1979.
She was a self employed house cleaner.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Tamara L. Krieger
Tamara Louise Krieger, 54, of Walla Walla, died Nov. 5 in Kennewick.
She was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-City area for 34 years and Walla Walla for 15 years.
She was the owner and chef of Cheese Louise in Richland.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Mikhaill ‘Mike’ D. Stewart
Mikhaill “Mike” Devell Stewart, 28, of Richland, died Nov. 7 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.
He was a stationary operating engineer at Hanford.
Valley Hills Funeral Home and Crematory, Yakima, is in charge of arrangements.
Esteban Fernandez Ocampo
Esteban Fernandez Ocampo, 67, of Pasco, died Nov. 4 at Highline Medical Center in Burien.
He was born in Acapulco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.
He was an agricultural laborer.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
San Juana Martinez de Garcia
San Juana Martinez de Garcia, 81, of Eltopia, died Nov. 7 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
She was born in Salamanca, Mexico, and lived in Eltopia for 26 years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Clifford G. Shaw
Clifford Gordon Shaw, 75, died Nov. 7 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Hudson Bay Junction, Saskatchewan, Canada, and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.
He was a retired heavy equipment operator.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
