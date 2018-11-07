Death notices for Nov. 8

Marcella I. Mitzel
Marcella I. Mitzel, 91, of Granger, died Nov. 6 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Napoleon, N.D., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Rino Buonamici
Rino Buonamici, 89, of Richland, died Nov. 6 at Brookdale Senior Living.
He was born in Ponte Buggianese, Italy, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1974.
He was a retired engineer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Shawn P. Waldo
Shawn Patrick Waldo, 47, of Kennewick, died Nov. 5 in Kennewick.
He was born in Walla Walla and lived in the Tri-City area for 16 years.
He was a laborer for the Toyota Center.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Josephine O. Barta
Josephine Olive Barta, 105, of Richland, died Nov. 5 in Richland.
She was born in Concrete and lived in the Tri-City area since 1999.
She was a retired purchasing agent.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Euna ‘Rusty’ M. Bish
Euna “Rusty” Melba Bish, 95, of Spokane, died Nov. 5 at Hospice of Spokane.
She was born in Franklin, N.C., and lived in Kennewick for 29 years before moving to Spokane one year ago.
She retired from work in the food service and beverage industry.
Heritage Funeral Home, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
Herbert S. Becker
Herbert Scott Becker, 79, of Pasco, died Nov. 4 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.
He was the owner and operator of Scott Lumber Yard in Dayton.
ezCremate.com, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Dena M. Phillips
Dena Mae Phillips, 89, of Prosser, died Nov. 6 in Prosser.
She was born in Thola, Ark., and was a longtime Prosser resident.
She was a retired clerk for United Telephone Company.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Clarence M. Ashman
Clarence Mike Ashman, 97, of Kennewick, died Nov. 5 at Regency Kennewick Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
He was born in Fresno, Calif., and lived in Kennewick since 2002.
He was a retired human resource manager for Dole Pineapple Company.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Glen ‘Bud’ E. Belew
Glen “Bud” Elmer Belew, 89, of Kennewick, died Nov. 6 at Magdalena’s Adult Family Home in Kennewick.
He was born in Everett and lived in the Tri-City area since 1965.
He was a retired accountant.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
