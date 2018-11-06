Death notices for Nov. 7

Sheri L. Nagao
Sheri Lynn Nagao, 67, of Richland, died Nov. 5 in Richland.
She was born in Inglewood, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1980.
She was a retired hairdresser.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Betty L. Carpenter
Betty Lou Carpenter, 90, of Kennewick, died Nov. 4 at Richland Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in La Grande, Ore., and lived in Kennewick for 15 years.
She was the retired owner of The Tropidara in LaGrande.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Euna ‘Rusty’ M. Bish
Euna “Rusty” Melba Bish, 95, of Spokane, died Nov. 5 at Hospice of Spokane.
She was born in Franklin, N.C., and lived in Kennewick before moving to Spokane 30 years ago.
She retired from work in the food and beverage industry.
Heritage Funeral Home, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
George B. Paxton
George Benjamin Paxton, 75, of Burbank, died Nov. 4 in Burbank.
He was born in Canon City, Colo., and lived in the the Tri-City area for 61 years.
He was a retired lead chip unloader for Boise Cascade.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
