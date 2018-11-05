Death notices for Nov. 6

Thomas I. Rush
Thomas Irving Rush, 65, of Benton City, died Nov. 2 in Portland, Ore.
He was born in Oakland, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.
He was a retired contractor.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Hunter R. Black
Hunter Robert Black, 18, of Kennewick, died Oct. 26 in Kennewick.
He was born in Soldotna, Alaska, and lived in the Tri-City area for two years.
He was a floor installer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Martin Perez Garcia
Martin Perez Garcia, 27, of Pasco, died Nov. 4 in Pasco.
He was born in Tepic Nayarit, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for 22 years.
He was a construction worker in the mobile home industry.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia L. Lakins
Virginia L. Lakins, 86, of Eatonville, died Nov. 4 in Puyallup.
She was born in Harlan, Kan., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Richard H. Long
Richard Hugh Long, 66, of Pasco, died Nov. 3 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Walla Walla and lived in Pasco for two years.
He was a retired corrections officer for the Olympic Corrections Center in Forks.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Rex A. Lawyer
Rex A. Lawyer, 76, of Pasco, died Nov. 3 in Kennewick.
He was born in Chalmers, Ill., and lived in the Tri-City area for 34 years.
He was a retired automotive parts manager.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Eileen A. Gabaldon
Eileen Arlyle Gabaldon, 85, of Richland, died Oct. 28 in Kennewick.
She was born in Detroit, Mich., and lived in the Tri-City area for more than 30 years.
She was a retired vice president for Bank of America in California.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Sadie J. Osterhout
Sadie Jo Osterhout, 45, of Kennewick, died Nov. 3 in Kennewick.
She was born in Palm Springs, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Mitchell M. Buck
Mitchell Marsden Buck, 69, of Pendleton, Ore., died Nov. 5 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Seattle and lived in Pendleton for six months before moving to Richland a week ago.
He was a retired truck driver.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments