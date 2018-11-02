Death notices for Nov. 3

Tracy R. Howard
Tracy R. Howard, 48, died Oct. 31 at home in Pasco.
She was born in Everett and lived in the Tri-City area for three years.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Carl L. Gullett
Carl Lee Gullett, 88, of Connell, died Nov. 1 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Richland.
He was born in Wewoka, Ok., and lived in Connell for three years.
He was a retired carpenter.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Jay I. Bauman
Jay Irvin Bauman, 88, of Pasco, died Oct. 30 in Pasco.
He was born in Modesto, Calif., and lived in Pasco since 1988.
He was a carpenter.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Eugene A. Dudley
Eugene A. Dudley, 83, of Richland, died Nov. 1 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
He was born in Dayton and lived in Richland for 61 years.
He was a retired teacher and counselor for the Richland School District.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Wilbur J. Johnson
Wilbur James Johnson, 91, died Nov. 2 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Douglass, Kan., and lived in Pasco for 55 years.
He was a retired truck driver.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Clara A. Hill
Clara A. Hill, 92, of Prosser, died Nov. 2 in Prosser.
She was born in Maquoketa, Iowa, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Damon B. Idler
Damon Bryan Idler, 31, of Burbank, died Oct. 31 in Burbank.
He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Burbank resident.
He was a United Parcel Service driver.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
James T. Johnson
James Thomas Johnson, 98, of Connell, died Nov. 2 in Pasco.
He was born in Glenwood Springs, Colo., and lived in Connell for 65 years.
He served in the Marine Corps and was a retired middle school teacher.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia A. Roberts
Patricia Ann Roberts, 61, of Kennewick, died Nov. 1 in Kennewick.
She was born in Salem, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert ‘Cal’ Hopper
Robert “Cal” Hopper, 93, of Kennewick, died Nov. 1 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Fellsburg, Kan., and lived in Kennewick for six years.
He served in the Army Air Corp. and retired as a hospital administrator for Mason General Hospital in Shelton.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
