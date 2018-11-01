Death notices for Nov. 2

Michael J. Ouderkirk
Michael John Ouderkirk, 64, of Pasco, died Oct. 30 in Pasco.
He was born in Prosser and was a longtime Pasco resident.
He was a retired machine operator.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Elsie M. Robinette
Elsie Marie Robinette, 90, died Oct. 31 at home in Richland.
She was born in Spokane and lived in Richland for one year.
She was a retired credit bureau clerk.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Veronica Lewis
Veronica Lewis, 36, of Richland, died Oct. 31 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
James N. Movick
James Newland Movick, 74, of Kennewick, died Oct. 30 in Richland.
He was born in Superior, Wis., and lived in the Tri-City area for 51 years.
He was a retired pharmacist.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Lois M. Siebe
Lois M. Siebe, 93, of Pasco, died Oct. 21 at Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise, Ore.
She was born in Pocatello, Idaho, and lived in Pasco for 68 years.
She was a retired county board clerk and office administrator for Franklin County.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Aloys C. Schulte
Aloys C. Schulte, 83, died Oct. 30 at home in Benton City.
He was born in St. Cloud, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 25 years.
He was a retired sales representative for farm equipment.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Hanson Ford
Barbara Hanson Ford, 90, of Richland, died Oct. 31 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.
She was born in Norfolk, Va., and lived in Richland for two years.
She was a retired librarian.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
