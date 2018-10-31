Death notices for Nov. 1

Richard O. Tedeschi
Richard O. Tedeschi, 90, of Kennewick, died Oct. 29 in Kennewick.
He was born in Washington, Pa., and lived in Kennewick for 32 years.
He was a retired project manager.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Joan M. (Hall) Smith
Joan Marie (Hall) Smith, 72, of Clarksville, Ind., died Oct. 26 in Jeffersonville, Ind.
She was born in Pasco, and lived there for 27 years before moving to Tucson, Ariz., and then to Clarksville two years ago.
She was a homemaker and a retired executive secretary for the Department of Energy at Hanford.
Newcomer Funeral Home in New Albany, Ind., is in charge of arrangements.
Comments