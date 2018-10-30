Death notices for Oct. 31

Ronald Smith
Ronald Smith, 64, died Oct. 12 at home in Richland.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.
He was a retired Hanford worker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Guadalupe Contreras
Guadalupe Contreras, 81, died Oct. 28 at home in Pasco.
She was born in Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for 38 years.
She was a retired laborer in agriculture.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael ‘Mike’ Haugen
Michael “Mike” Duane Haugen, 66, of Richland, died Oct. 26 in Kennewick.
He was born in Anchorage, Alaksa, and lived in the Tri-City area for 21 years.
He was an advertising director for the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Roy W. Holmes
Roy W. Holmes, 79, of Kennewick, died Oct. 29 in Kennewick.
He was born in Prosser and lived in the Tri-City area for 23 years.
He was a retired hospital administrator.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Gary H. McCourt
Gary Hall McCourt, 70, of Kennewick, died Oct. 29 in Kennewick.
He was born in Fond du Lac, Wis., and lived in Kennewick for 40 years.
He was a retired manager for First Choice/Crop Production Services.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Don C. Nelson
Don Carlos Nelson, 56, of Kennewick, died Oct. 26 in Kennewick.
He was born in Powers Lake, N.D., and lived in Kennewick since 2012.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra K. McVeigh
Sandra Kay McVeigh, 73, of Richland, died Oct. 25 at Fieldstone Memory Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.
She was a retired hair stylist.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Lillian M. Hehr
Lillian Margaret Hehr, 86, of Richland, died Oct. 27 in Richland.
She was born in East Chicago, Ind., and lived in the Tri-City area for seven years.
She was a retired secretary for Hallmark.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Marlyn J. Scott
Marlyn Joyce Scott, 79, of Kennewick, died Oct. 28 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
She was born in Neligh, Neb., and lived many years in Kennewick.
She was a homemaker.
Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments