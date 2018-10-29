Death notices for Oct. 30

Gerald R. Tinker
Gerald Roy Tinker, 78, of Kennewick, died Oct. 27 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
He was born in Kirkland and lived in Kennewick for over 60 years.
He was a retired production manager for the Tri-City Herald.
Neptune Society, Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Ruby N. Pettett
Ruby N. Pettett, 87, died Oct. 27 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Leesville, La., and lived in the Tri-City area for 62 years.
She was a homemaker.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Lloyd Schaffer
Lloyd Schaffer, 82, of Richland, died Oct. 28 in Richland.
He was born in Steamboat Springs, Colo., and lived many years in Grandview, Moses Lake and Richland.
He was a retired farmer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael ‘Mike’ Haugen
Michael “Mike” Duane Haugen, 66, of Richland, died Oct. 26 in Kennewick.
He was born in Anchorage, Alaska, and lived in the Tri-City area for 19 years.
He was a retired advertising director for the Tri-City Area Journal of Business.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Jesus Perez
Jesus Perez, 77, of Pasco, died Oct. 27 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
She was born in San Salvador, El Salvador, and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.
She was a homemaker.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Vonda Brady Blanscett Alldredge
Vonda Brady Blanscett Alldredge, 101, of Kennewick, died Oct. 28 in Kennewick.
She was born in Lone Tree, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 18 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
John M. Sparrow
John Michael Sparrow, 75, of Grandview, died Oct. 28 in Grandview.
He was born in Prosser and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired postal carrier.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.
Betty J. Harrison
Betty J. Harrison, 90, of Pasco, died Oct. 25 in Kennewick.
She was born in El Paso, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 41 years.
She retired from retail sales at Sav-on Drugs.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Rosalinda M. Diaz
Rosalinda M. Diaz, 71, of Grandview, died Oct. 26 in Issaquah.
She was born in Sunnyside and was a longtime Grandview resident.
She retired as a psychologist aid for the Grandview School District.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.
Faustine M. Langston
Faustine Morgan Langston, 86, of Kennewick, died Oct. 28 in Kennewick.
She was born in Skene, Miss., and lived in the Tri-City area for 70 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Pauline T. McAloon
Pauline Theresa McAloon, 86, of Kennewick, died Oct. 27 in Kennewick.
She was born in Brainerd, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1945.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Terry W. Wetmore
Terry William Wetmore, 76, died Oct. 27 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in Ryderwood and lived in Kennewick for 28 years.
He served in the U.S. Navy and was a retired pastor for Highway Tabernacle Church of God.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael N. Reimer
Michael Neal Reimer, 64, of Pasco, died Oct. 28 in Pasco.
He was born in Boise, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1979.
He was a retired foreman for the city of Pasco Public Works.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
