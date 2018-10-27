Deaths notices published Oct. 27

Joseph M. Henricks
Joseph Michael Henricks, 68, of Kennewick, died Oct. 9 in Kennewick.
He was born in The Dalles, Ore., and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a retired private investigator working in security.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Stephanie T. Tesch
Stephanie Thorpe Tesch, 81, of Richland, died Oct. 17 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center
She was born in Valley City, N.D., and lived in Richland for more than 50 years.
She was a retired Pasco School District superintendent.
Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments