Deaths notices published Oct. 27

October 27, 2018 05:01 PM

Joseph M. Henricks

Joseph Michael Henricks, 68, of Kennewick, died Oct. 9 in Kennewick.

He was born in The Dalles, Ore., and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a retired private investigator working in security.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Stephanie T. Tesch

Stephanie Thorpe Tesch, 81, of Richland, died Oct. 17 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center

She was born in Valley City, N.D., and lived in Richland for more than 50 years.

She was a retired Pasco School District superintendent.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

