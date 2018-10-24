Death notices for Oct. 24

Denna M. Gonzalez
Denna Mae Gonzalez, 52, of Kennewick, died Oct. 20 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.
She was born in Toppenish and lived in the Tri-City area for 18 years.
She was a medical receptionist.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon M. Lovin
Sharon Marie Lovin, 71, died Oct. 21 at home in Benton City.
She was born in Longview and lived in the Tri-City area for 39 years.
She was a retired journeyman meat cutter.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Neuman
Robert Neuman, 94, of Yakima, died Oct. 22 at Landmark Care Center in Yakima.
He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a retired teacher.
Brookside Funeral Home, Moxee is in charge of arrangements.
Shane A. Pepple
Shane Alan Pepple, 44, of Kennewick, died Oct. 22 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in St. Paul, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2008.
He was a car salesman.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
