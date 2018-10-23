Death Notices

Brenda I. Smith

October 23, 2018 04:52 PM

Brenda Irene Smith, 61, of Kennewick, died Oct. 22 in Kennewick.

She was born in Oberlin, Kan., and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  