Sheila Young, 74, of Kennewick, died Oct. 12 in Kennewick.
She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-City area for 41 years.
She was a retired legal secretary.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
October 16, 2018 04:27 PM
