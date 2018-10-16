Death Notices

Sheila Young

October 16, 2018 04:27 PM

Sheila Young, 74, of Kennewick, died Oct. 12 in Kennewick.

She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-City area for 41 years.

She was a retired legal secretary.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  