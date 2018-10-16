Death Notices

Mary D. Poulsen

October 16, 2018 04:27 PM

Mary Delsa Poulsen, 96, died Oct. 14 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Marysville, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 12 years.

She was a retired office manager.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

