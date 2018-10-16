Death Notices

Lois C. Olson

October 16, 2018 04:25 PM

Lois C. Olson, 90, of Kennewick, died Oct. 15 in Kennewick.

She was born in Crookston, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1952.

She was a retired nurse.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

