Gregory D. Schleder

Gregory Douglas Schleder, 67, of Yakima, died Oct. 14 in Yakima.
He was born in Miles City, Mont., and lived in Yakima since 2011.
He was a retired clerk for Columbia Industries.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
October 15, 2018 04:20 PM
