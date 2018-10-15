Death Notices

Gregory D. Schleder

October 15, 2018 04:20 PM

Gregory Douglas Schleder, 67, of Yakima, died Oct. 14 in Yakima.

He was born in Miles City, Mont., and lived in Yakima since 2011.

He was a retired clerk for Columbia Industries.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

