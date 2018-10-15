Deloris M. Jackson

Deloris Marie Jackson, 90, of Kennewick, died Oct. 12 in Richland.
She was born in Lookout, W. Va., and lived in the Tri-City area for 77 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
