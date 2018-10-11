Death Notices

John Norell

October 11, 2018 04:12 PM

John Norell, 81, died Oct. 10 at home in Richland.

He was born in Hutchison, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 10 years.

He was a retired chemist for Phillips Petroleum Company.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

