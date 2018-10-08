Death Notices

Norma L. Montgomery

October 08, 2018 06:13 PM

Norma Lucille Montgomery, 92, of Kennewick, died Oct. 7 in Kennewick.

She was born in Staples, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1956.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

