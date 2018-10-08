Norma L. Montgomery

Norma Lucille Montgomery, 92, of Kennewick, died Oct. 7 in Kennewick.
She was born in Staples, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1956.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
October 08, 2018 06:13 PM
Norma Lucille Montgomery, 92, of Kennewick, died Oct. 7 in Kennewick.
She was born in Staples, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1956.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments