Death Notices

Alex M. Bachmeier

October 08, 2018 06:11 PM

Alex Martin Bachmeier, 57, of Benton City, died Oct. 2 in Benton City.

He was born in Chester, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area for 14 years.

He was a retired heavy machine operator.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  