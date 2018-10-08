Alex M. Bachmeier

Alex Martin Bachmeier, 57, of Benton City, died Oct. 2 in Benton City.
He was born in Chester, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area for 14 years.
He was a retired heavy machine operator.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
