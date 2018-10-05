Kendra R. Yates, 54, of Phoenix, Ariz., died Sept. 21 in Phoenix.
She was born in Fruita, Colo., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.
She worked in sales and advertising.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
October 05, 2018 05:49 PM
