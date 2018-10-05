Death Notices

Kendra R. Yates

October 05, 2018 05:49 PM

Kendra R. Yates, 54, of Phoenix, Ariz., died Sept. 21 in Phoenix.

She was born in Fruita, Colo., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

She worked in sales and advertising.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  