Frances “Frankie” Knox, 96, of Richland, died Sept. 24 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Spokane and lived in Richland since 1948.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
October 04, 2018 04:35 PM
