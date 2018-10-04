Death Notices

Frances ‘Frankie’ Knox

October 04, 2018 04:35 PM

Frances “Frankie” Knox, 96, of Richland, died Sept. 24 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Spokane and lived in Richland since 1948.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

