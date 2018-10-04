Death Notices

Dale G. Covel

October 04, 2018 04:34 PM

Dale Gilbert Covel, 72, died Oct. 3 at home in Richland.

He was born in Duluth, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.

He was a retired driver for Dial-A-Ride.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

