Dale G. Covel

Dale Gilbert Covel, 72, died Oct. 3 at home in Richland.
He was born in Duluth, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.
He was a retired driver for Dial-A-Ride.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
October 04, 2018 04:34 PM
