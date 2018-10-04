Death Notices

Marsha K. Brehm

October 04, 2018 04:34 PM

Marsha Kay Brehm, 71, of Richland, died Oct. 2 in Kennewick.

She was born in Ashland, Wis., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1976.

She was a retired legal administrative assistant.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

