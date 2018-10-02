Death Notices

Doris M. McCarley

October 02, 2018 04:15 PM

Doris M. McCarley, 90, of Pasco, died Oct. 2 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Kennewick.

She was born in Elkins, W. Va., and lived in Pasco for 40 years.

She was a homemaker.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

