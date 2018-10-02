Doris M. McCarley, 90, of Pasco, died Oct. 2 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Kennewick.
She was born in Elkins, W. Va., and lived in Pasco for 40 years.
She was a homemaker.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
