Death Notices

Norma M. Keeney

October 02, 2018 04:14 PM

Norma Mae Keeney, 93, of Richland, died Sept. 30 at Brookdale Meadow Springs in Richland.

She was born in Litchfield, Ill., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1983.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

