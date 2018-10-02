Norma M. Keeney

Norma Mae Keeney, 93, of Richland, died Sept. 30 at Brookdale Meadow Springs in Richland.
She was born in Litchfield, Ill., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1983.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
October 02, 2018 04:14 PM
