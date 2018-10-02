Death Notices

Steven W. Baker

October 02, 2018 04:14 PM

Steven Wilbur Baker, 76, of Richland, died Oct. 1 in Richland.

He was born in Oshkosh, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1949.

He was a retired teacher and principal.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

