Steven W. Baker

Steven Wilbur Baker, 76, of Richland, died Oct. 1 in Richland.
He was born in Oshkosh, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1949.
He was a retired teacher and principal.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
October 02, 2018 04:14 PM
Steven Wilbur Baker, 76, of Richland, died Oct. 1 in Richland.
He was born in Oshkosh, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1949.
He was a retired teacher and principal.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments