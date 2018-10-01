Death Notices

Richard M. St. Hilaire

October 01, 2018 05:32 PM

Richard Maurus St. Hilaire, 85, of Pasco, died Sept. 28 in Pasco.

He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-City area for 58 years.

He was a retired farmer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

