Gina M. Schneider

Gina Marie Schneider, 62, died Sept. 27 at home in Benton City.
She was born in Omak and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.
She was a retired medical transcriptionist.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
September 28, 2018 05:12 PM
Gina Marie Schneider, 62, died Sept. 27 at home in Benton City.
She was born in Omak and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.
She was a retired medical transcriptionist.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments