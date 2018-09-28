Death Notices

Gina M. Schneider

September 28, 2018 05:12 PM

Gina Marie Schneider, 62, died Sept. 27 at home in Benton City.

She was born in Omak and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.

She was a retired medical transcriptionist.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

