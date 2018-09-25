Jeffrey M. Barrett

Jeffrey Michael Barrett, 27, of Pasco, died Sept. 19 in Pasco.
He was born in Aberdeen and lived in Pasco for three months.
He was a caregiver in the health industry.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
